Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 330,853 Shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,853 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GAMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $9,045,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $3,170,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth $733,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAMC stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

