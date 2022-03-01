Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

HUM opened at GBX 14.37 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.95. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The firm has a market cap of £56.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96.

In other news, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,379.58). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts bought 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($32,268.89).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

