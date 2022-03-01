Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.09 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

HY traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,458. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $570.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.