Ian King Purchases 100,000 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Ian King bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £142,000 ($190,527.30).

Shares of SNR traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 135.30 ($1.82). The stock had a trading volume of 377,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,489. Senior plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.48. The company has a market capitalization of £567.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Senior presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.61).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

