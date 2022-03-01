ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Lowered to $265.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $286.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

ICUI opened at $236.73 on Monday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

