IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,208,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $532.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

