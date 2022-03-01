IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $185.20

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.20 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.18). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.22), with a volume of 327,744 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on IGR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £88.29 million and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.20.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

