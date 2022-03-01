IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Price Target Cut to €153.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €166.00 ($186.52) to €153.00 ($171.91) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IMDZF opened at $173.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77. IMCD has a 1-year low of $166.50 and a 1-year high of $226.00.

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

