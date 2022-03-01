Immunic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,965 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,226% compared to the average volume of 299 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

IMUX opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Immunic has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $305.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immunic by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Immunic by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

