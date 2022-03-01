Immunic’s (IMUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $11.65 on Friday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $305.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Immunic by 154.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

