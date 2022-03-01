ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

