IMS Capital Management Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $19.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $731.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,297. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $831.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $882.74. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

