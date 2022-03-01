IMS Capital Management Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,654. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90.

