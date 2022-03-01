IMS Capital Management Buys 2,640 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.83. 45,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,321. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

