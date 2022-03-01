IMS Capital Management Sells 8,104 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,715. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

