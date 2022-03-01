InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 30,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INCT opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. InCapta has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.

InCapta Company Profile (Get Rating)

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

