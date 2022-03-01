Inchcape’s (INCH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 910 ($12.21) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

LON:INCH opened at GBX 747 ($10.02) on Friday. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 695.50 ($9.33) and a one year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 863.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 855.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 16.10 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Alexandra Jensen purchased 927 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 917 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500.59 ($11,405.60).

Inchcape Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.