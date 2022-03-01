Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Independent Bank by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $486.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

