Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 582,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,370. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.