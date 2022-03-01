ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.61 ($16.41).

INGA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.53) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($12.25) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.