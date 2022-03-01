Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.10. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingevity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Ingevity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ingevity by 1,315.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.