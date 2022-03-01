Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%.

Inhibrx stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. 3,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,689. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

