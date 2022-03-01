InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.060-$2.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.06 million.

INMD traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. InMode has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of InMode by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InMode by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of InMode by 2,800.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 352,336 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of InMode by 26,633.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 346,234 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

