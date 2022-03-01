InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.060-$2.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.06 million.
INMD traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. InMode has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.92.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of InMode by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InMode by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of InMode by 2,800.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 352,336 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of InMode by 26,633.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 346,234 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
