Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

INO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INO remained flat at $$3.24 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $681.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

