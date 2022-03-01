Insider Buying: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Purchases 3,400 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVRx stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

