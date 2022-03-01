Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Purchases 47,740 Shares of Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin bought 47,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 174,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

