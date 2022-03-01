Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $46,563.70 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:ARCH traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.67. 704,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.
ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.
About Arch Resources (Get Rating)
Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
