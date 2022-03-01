Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $46,563.70 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.67. 704,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

