Insider Selling: Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 72,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $356.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

