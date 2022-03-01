Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 368 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.58. 2,176,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.33. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.