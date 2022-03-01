Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 368 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.58. 2,176,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.33. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

