Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells 3,065 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NOC opened at $442.14 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $292.55 and a 1-year high of $442.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

