Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to report $54.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.43 million and the highest is $56.20 million. Insmed reported sales of $40.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $255.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.78 million to $273.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $343.75 million, with estimates ranging from $318.97 million to $375.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

INSM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 964,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,648. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $84,707.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $2,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

