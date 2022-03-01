Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,242,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

