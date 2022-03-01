InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $70.40

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.40, but opened at $66.88. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 2,998 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($74.80) to GBX 5,675 ($76.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.82) price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,338.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13.
About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
