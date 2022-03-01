InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,662 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,662 ($75.97).

IHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.45) to GBX 5,700 ($76.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($81.85) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($75.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG traded down GBX 377 ($5.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,859 ($65.20). 711,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,139. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,314 ($57.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,376 ($72.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,912.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,808.77. The company has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.