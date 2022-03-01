International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.62, but opened at $29.18. International Game Technology shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 144,281 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

