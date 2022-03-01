Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $578,542.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 316,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $58.22.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.