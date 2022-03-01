Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ITCI traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

