Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

