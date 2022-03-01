Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,797. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.84. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $623.33.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.