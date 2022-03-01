Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 303,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,254,990 shares.The stock last traded at $16.32 and had previously closed at $15.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 179,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.