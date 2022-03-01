Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 27,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 58,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.