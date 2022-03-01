Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,699 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

