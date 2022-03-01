Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 216,778 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

BPMC opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.