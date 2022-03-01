Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Matson were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 72,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Matson by 768.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Matson by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $246,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,274 shares of company stock worth $3,278,912. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.