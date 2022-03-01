Invesco Ltd. Has $13.19 Million Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,941 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTT. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

