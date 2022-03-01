Invesco Ltd. Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

