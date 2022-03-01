Invesco Ltd. Has $14.32 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Plains GP by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

PAGP stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

