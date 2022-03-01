Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $175,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.
MEDNAX Profile (Get Rating)
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEDNAX (MD)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.