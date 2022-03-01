Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $2.18 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $719.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 410,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 177,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 2,868,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

