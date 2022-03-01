Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “
Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $2.18 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $719.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 410,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 177,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 2,868,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
