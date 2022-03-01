Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $105.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

